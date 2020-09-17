Bossier City, LA – Funeral services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Floy Dell Merritt, 91, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Matt Rawle of Asbury United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Mrs. Merritt was born on November 14, 1928 in Plain Dealing, LA and passed away on September 15, 2020 in Monroe, LA. In her younger years, Floy Dell worked in Western Wear sales for Topps Western World and Buckskins. She enjoyed horseback riding, attending rodeos, and spending time with her family.



Mrs. Merritt also enjoyed getting together with the ladies of Asbury United Methodist Church, where she was a member while living in the Bossier City area. She was a kind and loving lady who loved her family and will be dearly missed.



Mrs. Merritt is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. James I. Merritt; four brothers, six sisters, and her parents. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Michael Merritt and wife Sandra; daughter, Anita Merritt Denmon and husband Doug; brother, Raymond Wilson and wife Sue; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



