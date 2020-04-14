Flying Heart begins grocery delivery service

Flying Heart Brewing and Pub is finding new ways to help the community with purchasing basic necessities.

In a recent Facebook post, Bossier City’s Flying Heart Brewing and Pub announced they are now offering a grocery delivery service.

They are offering basic grocery necessities which include milk, eggs, ground turkey, ground beef, as well as some vegetables and condiments.

“Need some basics, but don’t want to go to the store? Let us help you,” the post read.

“Order by 3 p.m. on Tuesday and have your groceries delivered by 7 p.m. Wednesday. In the notes on one of your items, please put your name and telephone number and your shopper/delivery driver will contact you to arrange drop off, or you can curbside pick up your order anytime after 2 p.m. Wednesday.Your groceries will be bagged and delivered by one team member who will be wearing gloves and a mask.”

Co-Owner of Flying Heart Brewing and Pub Ben Pattillo, said this new option is a way for customers to purchase basic grocery necessities without having to brave big box grocery stores.

“At the end of the day Flying Heart was created by the community,” Patillo said.

“We’ve always tried to be a good advocate for the community and help out anywhere we can. We had access to be able to buy different things grocery wise. So we decided to put this out there. People are coming in. People know that we are being safe. They know that all of our staff are wearing gloves and masks. So instead of trying to get out and brave a Walmart, Kroger or Brookshire’s we decided to give them more of a one stop option.”

To place your order, please visit https://www.toasttab.com/flying-heart-brewing/v3#!/order OR via the ToastTakeOut app.