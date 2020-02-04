Flying Heart Brewing & Pub to host Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Wine Festival in May

Flying Heart Brewing & Pub will present Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Wine Festival taking place in the East Bank Plaza, Bossier City, Louisiana on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

This is the second year of the original craft beer and wine festival held in the East Bank district. Local and regional breweries and wineries will be providing samples to participants, along with local eateries. The event will also focus on area homebrewers who will be providing attendees with their original creations. The event will also feature musical acts throughout the day.

Flying Heart Brewing & Pub is proud to present the 2nd annual Kegs & Corks Craft Beer and Wine festival.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.com or at Flying Heart Brewing & Pub. General Admission tickets are $48.50. VIP tickets are available for $100 and include swag bags, early entry, plus more. Each of these tickets come with a commemorative sample cup guests will use throughout the event for each brewery and winery station.