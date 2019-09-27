Flying Heart to expand with purchase of city property

Flying Heart Brewing and Pub has requested the purchase of property owned by Bossier City in order to expand.

At the Sept. 24 Bossier City Council agenda meeting, members agreed to conduct a final vote at their Oct. 1 regular council meeting authorizing the sale of city-owned property to the business in the East Bank District.

If approved, the Bossier City council will adopt an ordinance authorizing the sale of property located at the Southwest Corner of Ogilvie Street and Watson Street, Bossier City, to Flying Heart Brewing, LLC for the appraised value pursuant to Louisianan R.S. 33:4712.

Traci Landry, Bossier City public information officer, said the reason for the sale of the property is due to Flying Heart Brewery having plans to expand their business.

Other items up for discussion at the October 1st Bossier City Council regular scheduled meeting is appropriating $850,000.00 from the 2016 Sales Tax Fund to design and construct bathroom facilities and additional parking for the Field of Dreams and adopt an ordinance approving an amendment to the Unified Development Code creating regulations for Cross-Access Easements.

The Bossier City Council meets at 3 p.m. at their chambers located at 620 Benton Road.