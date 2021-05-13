Following Calls from Cassidy, CDC Updates Mask Guidance

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), today released a statement following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcement of new COVID-19 mask guidance. The guidance states fully vaccinated individuals “can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic” and should not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most indoor and outdoor environments.

“Americans knew before the CDC that if you were vaccinated, you shouldn’t have to wear a mask. When CDC takes too long to admit what everyone knows, CDC loses credibility. Let’s get back to normal,” said Dr. Cassidy.

This announcement comes two days after Cassidy expressed Americans’ “incredible frustration” with the disconnect between CDC guidelines and current science to Drs. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing.