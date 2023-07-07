FOOD TRUCK HELPS FILL SHELVES AT LOCAL FOOD BANK

In response to the recent storm damage a semi-truck of food from The Church of Jesus

Christ of Latter-day Saints pulled in early Monday morning to the Food Bank of

Northwest Louisiana. A food distribution center of The Church of Jesus Christ filled the

truck with 22 pallets equaling 39,000 pounds of dry goods, canned goods, and other

pantry staples. The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana will distribute the contents of the

truck to the local food pantries and community.



Ross Smith, the leader of the 10 congregations of the Church in the Ark-La-Tex region

stated, “With the recent storms, damage, power outages, extreme heat, and other

difficulties we face as a community, I am happy to be able to act on Christ’s call to love

and serve our neighbors in a substantial and tangible way. I have been in close contact

with Martha Marak, the director of the Food Bank, and know how needed these food

items are for our community and my heart is filled with gratitude that we are able to

contribute in this way.”



The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-

day Saints have built a collaborative partnership with fundraisers for disaster

relief, large and small-scale food donations, and volunteer coordination for food

distribution during the last several years.