FOOD TRUCK HELPS FILL SHELVES AT LOCAL FOOD BANK

In response to the recent storm damage a semi-truck of food from The Church of Jesus
Christ of Latter-day Saints pulled in early Monday morning to the Food Bank of
Northwest Louisiana. A food distribution center of The Church of Jesus Christ filled the
truck with 22 pallets equaling 39,000 pounds of dry goods, canned goods, and other
pantry staples. The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana will distribute the contents of the
truck to the local food pantries and community.
Ross Smith, the leader of the 10 congregations of the Church in the Ark-La-Tex region
stated, “With the recent storms, damage, power outages, extreme heat, and other
difficulties we face as a community, I am happy to be able to act on Christ’s call to love
and serve our neighbors in a substantial and tangible way. I have been in close contact
with Martha Marak, the director of the Food Bank, and know how needed these food
items are for our community and my heart is filled with gratitude that we are able to
contribute in this way.”
The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-
day Saints have built a collaborative partnership with fundraisers for disaster
relief, large and small-scale food donations, and volunteer coordination for food
distribution during the last several years.