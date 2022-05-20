Football: Area college coaches to serve as instructors for I-Bowl Youth Clinic set for June 4

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Director of Communications

The 11tlh annual Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic is just over two weeks away on Saturday, June 4, and many of the regions best college football programs are set to be represented by coaches at the clinic.

Louisiana Tech, Northwestern State, Centenary College, Sam Houston State, Southern University-Shreveport and East Texas Baptist University coaches will be on hand to coach the youth at the annual clinic.

The clinic will kick off at 8 a.m. at Independence Stadium. Coaches from the colleges above, as well as former NFL players, will lead boys and girls from ages five through incoming- eighth graders through drills at the free, non-contact football clinic.

Parents can register their children in advance of the free clinic at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/youth-football-clinic. Spots for the clinic are limited to 400 participants.

Spots for the clinic are limited to 400 participants. Check-in for preregistered participants and registration if space is still available on the morning of the event will begin at 7 a.m. in the southwest entrance of Independence Stadium, and the clinic will run from 8 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Youth Clinic provides boys and girls with an opportunity to learn football fundamentals by participating in offensive, defensive and special teams drills from some of the best regional college football coaches.

Youth will also learn different important fitness techniques and the importance of being physically active. All participants will receive a free lunch following the clinic and a free t-shirt.

Sponsors of the 2022 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic include Willis-Knighton Health System, First Bossier, Sports World, Little Works in Progress and D1 Training Shreveport.