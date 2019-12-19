Football: Haughton’s McWilliams, Bossier’s Richardson sign

Haughton’s CJ McWilliams and Bossier’s Decamerion Richardson signed national letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the college football early signing period.

McWilliams, a wide receiver, signed with Louisiana Tech. He will also play baseball for the Bulldogs.

Richardson, a running back and cornerback, signed with Mississippi State.

As a junior, the 5-foot-9, 172-pound McWilliams was the Offensive MVP on The Press-Tribune’s All-Parish team. He started the season at wide receiver but had to move to quarterback late in the season because of an injury to starter Peyton Stovall.

Last season, McWilliams was a first-team All-District 1-5A selection at receiver. He missed the final two games of the regular season after suffering an injury in Week 7 against Captain Shreve. He helped the Bucs finish 11-3 and reach the Class 5A semifinals for the first time.

McWilliams also returned kicks and punted. An outstanding athlete, he finished third in the District 1-5A 100-meter dash last spring, the only meet in which he competed.

“Very, very talented receiver,” Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz said during his press conference Wednesday. “Hard not to draw comparisons when you look at an undersized receiver that came out of Shreveport a couple of years ago named Trent Taylor. He may not be the biggest in stature. Incredible competitor. Great baseball player, will also play baseball here at the university.

Haughton receiver CJ McWilliams signed with Louisiana Tech Wednesday. Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune

“Young man who came over, committed early, maybe didn’t have the million stars next to his name, but he was a guy you just fell in love with with his love of the game, his makeup, his toughness, his quickness, his speed, and the way that he competed on the field. I think he brings an awful lot to the table.”

Richardson led Bossier Parish in rushing with 1,206 yards during the regular season. He was a first-team All-District 1-3A selection at running back and defensive back.

Richardson helped Bossier finish 7-4 and make its first playoff appearance since 2012.

Bossier running back/defensive back Decamerion Richardson signed with Mississippi State Wednesday.

“Decamerion is a freakish athlete with unmatched size and speed,” Mississippi State cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley said on the school’s athletic website. “He brings an element of toughness that we all love. I mean he wore #46 in high school as a skill guy. The kid is a blue-collar player who loves football.”

