Football: Inaugural Demon Youth Skills Camp set for July 19-23

Northwestern State Sports Information



NATCHITOCHES – Spots remain open for the inaugural Demon Football Youth Skills Camp that will be held in Natchitoches next week.

The camp runs July 19-23 at Turpin Stadium and is open to campers in the first through eighth grades. The cost for the camp is $125 per camper. Campers need to bring their own cleats and workout gear.

The camp runs from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Following Friday’s final session, there will be a camp picture taken and camp awards will be announced.

Registration for the camp is available at www.DemonEliteFootballCamps.com. For more information, log onto the web site or contact coach J Pond at pondj@nsula.edu.

— Featured graphic courtesy of Candler Harris, NSU Athletics Marketing and Digital Media