Football: NSU assistant Washington to join Colts through Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES – With the way his summer has gone, it is a good thing Kyle Washington pledged to be a lifetime learner.

The first-year Northwestern State quarterbacks coach will have a chance later this month to learn from an NFL staff, taking part in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Indianapolis Colts. Washington will spend approximately 10 days with the Colts at their Westfield, Indiana,

“I’m excited to be a part of it,” Washington said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to lean and grow within the profession. I made a vow to myself to be a lifelong learner, and this is another opportunity to exercise that.”

Washington departs July 22 to join coach Frank Reich’s staff and work closely with offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, who is in his first year with the Colts. Washington said mutual connections between himself and Brady led to the Demon coach’s latest opportunity for professional development at the highest level.

For the better part of the past quarter century, Indianapolis has been home to two of the best quarterbacks of their generations – Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. That fact is not lost on Washington as head takes part in his second piece of continuing education this summer.

In June, Washington spent two days as a participant in the Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and fifth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit.

“I vividly remember watching Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Dallas Clark, Edgerrin James and them light it up,” Washington said. “Peyton’s one of the greatest to ever play the game. To be able to walk those same hall and soak in all that stuff while learning is a great experience. Not too many people can say that.”

Washington said he wants to take a holistic approach to his 10-day stay in Indiana, which dovetails with his commitment to learning.

“There are different ideas for practice planning, for drill work, different ideas for installation,” he said. “There are a lot of different ideas to just plays and play calling. With any aspect of the game of football, there’s a lot to be learned and a lot to add to your toolbelt. (Colts quarterback) Matt Ryan is a veteran in this league who has played for a lot of different coordinators. It will be educational to see how he acts and works as a professional. I’m excited to learn from Marcus and Matt and the other coaches on the staff.

“I’ll have my notepad with me. It’s been filled up pretty good already. It’s all about learning, especially as young as I am in my career. You can never stop learning. I learned that quicky in this profession. I’m going to go up there in learning mode.”