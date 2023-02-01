Football: Tech adds four to 2023 signing class

Louisiana Tech Athletic Communications

RUSTON — Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie announced the addition of four new Bulldogs to the 2023 signing class on national signing day.

LA Tech added quarterback Blake Baker and wide receiver Dedrick Latulas on the offensive side of the ball while defensive back Keddrick Harper and defensive end Charlie Robinson were the defensive additions to the class.

Cumbie and staff continued their impressive haul in East Texas and Louisiana with the signing of Baker, Harper, Latulas and Robinson.

Tech got started early this morning with the signing of Harper from Carthage High School in Carthage, Texas. Harper, a 6-2 160-pound defensive back, is coming off winning the Texas 4A-Div. II State Championship this past fall. Harper posted five interceptions as a senior and averaged over two tackles a game to earn all-district honors. Harper joins his high school teammate Keystone Allison in the Bulldogs’ 2023 signing class.

“Keddrick is a long, rangy corner,” Cumbie said. “He can run and has the ability to eliminate the opponent’s best wide receiver in man coverage.”

LA Tech then stayed local, picking up defensive end Charlie Robinson (6-3, 230) from Sterlington High School in Monroe, La. Robinson was a three-star recruit and drew interest from Louisiana-Lafayette and ULM. The Monroe product led Sterlington to a 6-6 record as a senior while garnering all-state, all-district and all-parish honors. As a junior, he recorded 68 total tackles, including nine for loss and six sacks. Robinson also participated in track.

“Charlie is a big and powerful defensive end from North Louisiana,” Cumbie said. “He is another prospect we evaluated early and we are excited about his potential to rush the passer.”

Following Robinson was wide receiver Dedrick Latulas (5-7, 150) out of Westgate High School in New Iberia, La. The three-star recruit led the Tigers to a 10-4 mark as a senior while catching 61 passes for 1,021 yards receiving and tallying 1,549 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns. Latulas earned first-team all-district honors as a junior after posting 1,333 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns. He also was a standout on the track, competing in the long jump, high jump and 110-meter hurdles.

“He is a playmaker,” Cumbie said. “When you watch his film, it’s easy to see why we’re so excited about Dedrick. He will impact the game on offense and in the return game.”

The final signee in the 2023 class was quarterback Blake Baker out of Cypress Ranch High School in Cypress, Texas. Baker registered 6,158 yards passing, 886 yards rushing and 65 total touchdowns during his high school career. As a senior, he led Cypress Ranch to a 7-4 mark and co-district championship while completing 59 percent of his passes for 3,200 yards and 26 touchdowns. The three-star recruit was a two-time unanimous 16-6A All-District Quarterback and four-time academic honor roll selection. Baker also participated in baseball and track.

“Blake is an athletic quarterback that can make throws in the pocket and out,” Cumbie said. “He’s been a two-year starter in a tough district and is a competitive leader on offense. We can’t wait to get him here this summer in our program.”

The four additions to the 2023 Louisiana Tech signing class now brings the total number of signees to 21.

Cumbie and his coaching staff will provide an in-depth look at the Bulldogs 2023 signing class during a signing day event tonight at 6 p.m. in the Davison Athletics Complex. Doors to the event open at 5:30 p.m.

