Football: Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic set for Saturday

Erik Evenson, Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Director of Media and Community Relations

For the ninth consecutive year, the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic will hit the turf at Independence Stadium on Saturday.

The Youth Clinic is a free clinic and open to youth from five-years-old through incoming eighth graders. It will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the southwest entrance of Independence Stadi- um.

Parents can register their children in advance for the clinic, and pre-registration is available now at WalkOnsInde- pendenceBowl.com. Spots for the clinic are limited to 400 participants, and only a limited number of spots are still vacant.

The Youth Football Clinic will teach participants football fundamentals by participating in offensive, defensive and special team drills. Youth will also learn different fitness techniques and the importance of being physically active.

Participants will receive instruction from regional college coaches from Northwestern State University, Grambling State University and Sam Houston State University. They will also receive a free t-shirt and lunch following the clinic.

Sponsors of the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic include First Bossier, Willis-Knighton Health System, D1 Training Shreveport, Little Works in Progress and Sports World.