FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: BPCC THEATRE ANNOUNCES ITS PRODUCTION OF DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players begin the fall semester with their summer production of, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the novella Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 21, 27, 28 and 2:00 p.m. Aug. 22, 29 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre in Building C on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA.

Synopsis: This is not your Grandfather’s telling of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. In Hatcher’s version, he explores the complexity of the dual nature of man. Yes, Mr. Hyde is evil beyond measure, but he is also capable of love and being loved. The same for Dr. Jekyll, he isn’t the good-natured victim as we’ve come to believe him to be. Neither counterpart is wholly evil or pure.

Enjoy the intense game of cat-and-mouse between Jekyll and Hyde and ask yourself for whom we should be rooting.

“A smart, tense and suspenseful new take on Stevenson’s look at the evil that lurks in the hearts of men…Hatcher has fashioned a play that seems truer to Stevenson but hipper, sexier and more intense…a suspense almost as affecting as it is intense.” —San Francisco Chronicle.

The cast includes Josue Escobar (Dr. Henry Jekyll), Zachary Tyler (Gabriel Utterson/Surgical Student 2/ Hyde 1), John Medlin (Sir Danvers Carew/ O.F. Sanderson/ Richard Enfield/Inspector/Hyde 2), Cason Smith (Dr. H.K. Lanyon/Surgical Student 1/ Hotel Porter/ Hyde 3), Candice Lott (Poole/ Police Doctor/ Prostitute/ Maid/ Old Woman/ Hyde 4), and Sarah Johnson (Elizabeth Jelkes). Rona Leber is Costume Designer, David White is Technical Director/Designer, Jim Boyter is Light Operator, and Kendall Reynolds is Stage Manager.

Ticketing is general admission with ushered seating to ensure social distancing per COVID safety procedures. Masks are required for all attendees.

This production is appropriate for teenage and adult audiences. Tickets are $12. To schedule your reservation, call the box office at 318-678-6021 or visit us online at https://www.ticketsource.us/bpcc-theatre.