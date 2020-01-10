Forecasted severe weather for late Friday prompts earlier start times for some games involving parish teams

The potential for severe weather late Friday has resulted in earlier starts for several boys and girls basketball games involving Bossier Parish schools.

The Airline-Haughton and Benton-Captain Shreve games have been pushed up an hour.

The Airline-Haughton girls game will start at 5 and be followed by the boys. The games are at Haughton.

The Benton-Shreve girls game will also start at 5 and be followed by the boys. The games are at Shreve.

Benton (15-3, 3-0) and Shreve (11-5, 3-0) will be battling for sole possession of first place in District 1-5A in the girls game.

The start of the Wossman-Bossier girls game at Bossier has been moved up 30 minutes to 5:30. The boys game will follow.

Bossier (20-3) and Wossman (19-2) are ranked first and second, respectively, in the latest Class 3A boys power rankings. The Wildcats defeated the Bearkats 67-61 in Monroe on Nov. 27.

The Parkway-Southwood games at Southwood will start at 5:30 with the girls game followed by the boys.

A Bossier boys soccer game has also been moved up an hour to 4.

NOTE: Report start time changes and/or postponements to rhedges@bossierpress.com.