FORESTRY 201 FOR LANDOWNERS WORKSHOP JULY 12 IN BOSSIER CITY

A free Forestry 201 for Landowners Workshop will be offered on July 12, 2022, at the Bossier Parish Libraries History

Center, in Bossier City, Louisiana, to help landowners manage their forest land during dynamic times. This workshop is hosted by USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and Trailblazer RC&D.



Featured topics include uncertainties of timber markets, best management practices, and USDA assistance. Tim Holland, owner and lead forester for Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, will present information on ways to manage your forestland, factors that influence management decisions, and forestland sustainability.



There is no charge to attend the workshop. Doors will open at the Bossier Parish Libraries History Center, 2206 Beckett Street, Bossier City, Louisiana, on July 12, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., with refreshments. The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m. To register to attend, call or text (318) 237-8350 and provide your contact information and the name of the workshop you would like to attend. Persons with disabilities who anticipate needing reasonable accommodations or who have questions about physical access may contact Trailblazer RC&D at (318) 255-3554 or ceo@trailblazer.org prior to the meeting or event.



This workshop will be conducted in accordance with Louisiana Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines. If you are not feeling well or you have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.



This presentation is made possible by the support of these partners and sponsors: Energy Transfer; Hunt Forest Products, LLC; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters, LLC; Weyerhaeuser; Allstate Land & Timber Co., Inc.; National Wild Turkey Federation; Burnham Construction; Canfor Southern Pine; Louisiana Forestry Association; Bossier Parish Police Jury; Bossier Parish Library; Trailblazer RC&D; and USDA Natural

Resources Conservation Service.



Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership, coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.