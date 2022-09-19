FORESTRY WILDLIFE FIELD DAY OCTOBER 7 NEAR HAUGHTON

A free Forestry Wildlife Field Day
is scheduled for October 7, 2022, at Red Oak Lake near Haughton, Louisiana, to give
forest landowners an opportunity to meet foresters, and learn about forest health,
managing forestland for wildlife, harvesting, and more. This workshop will offer
something for everyone, whether they own a few acres or a few hundred acres of
trees. The field day is sponsored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation
Service (NRCS) and Trailblazer RC&D.
The field day is located at Red Oak Lake, 1495 Potter Road, in Haughton,
Louisiana. On October 7, 2022, on-site sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m., and field day
activities begin at 9:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided, and the field day will conclude at
2:00 p.m.
Please pre-register to attend the field day. Registration and lunch are free of
charge, but because lunch will be served, field day organizers need to know how many
people will attend. To pre-register or for more information on the field day, call or text
(318) 237-8350 and leave your name and contact information plus the name/date of
the event.
This workshop is provided free to the public by the partnership and support of
Energy Transfer; Hunt Forest Products, LLC; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters,
LLC; Weyerhaeuser; Allstate Land & Timber Co., Inc; National Wild Turkey Federation;
Burnham Construction; Canfor Southern Pine; Louisiana Forestry Association; Bossier
Parish Police Jury; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer
RC&D.
Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership,
coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage
strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.