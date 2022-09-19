FORESTRY WILDLIFE FIELD DAY OCTOBER 7 NEAR HAUGHTON

A free Forestry Wildlife Field Day

is scheduled for October 7, 2022, at Red Oak Lake near Haughton, Louisiana, to give

forest landowners an opportunity to meet foresters, and learn about forest health,

managing forestland for wildlife, harvesting, and more. This workshop will offer

something for everyone, whether they own a few acres or a few hundred acres of

trees. The field day is sponsored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation

Service (NRCS) and Trailblazer RC&D.



The field day is located at Red Oak Lake, 1495 Potter Road, in Haughton,

Louisiana. On October 7, 2022, on-site sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m., and field day

activities begin at 9:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided, and the field day will conclude at

2:00 p.m.



Please pre-register to attend the field day. Registration and lunch are free of

charge, but because lunch will be served, field day organizers need to know how many

people will attend. To pre-register or for more information on the field day, call or text

(318) 237-8350 and leave your name and contact information plus the name/date of

the event.



This workshop is provided free to the public by the partnership and support of

Energy Transfer; Hunt Forest Products, LLC; Mudd & Holland Consulting Foresters,

LLC; Weyerhaeuser; Allstate Land & Timber Co., Inc; National Wild Turkey Federation;

Burnham Construction; Canfor Southern Pine; Louisiana Forestry Association; Bossier

Parish Police Jury; USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Trailblazer

RC&D.



Trailblazer RC&D is a nonprofit organization that provides leadership,

coordination, partnership development, and technical assistance projects to encourage

strong communities, sustainable agriculture, and a healthy environment.