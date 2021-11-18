Former Air Force Member Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges

Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook

announced that Adam Richard Henderson, 35, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been

sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 60 months in prison,

followed by 5 years of supervised release, on child pornography charges.



In September and October 2020, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations received

cypertip reports from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that a

Yahoo user was in possession of numerous images of child pornography. Law

enforcement agents began an investigation and discovered that the email accounts

belonged to Henderson. He was charged and pleaded guilty on July 16, 2021 to

transportation of child pornography.



At the guilty plea hearing, Henderson admitted that on March 14, 2020, while

living in Bossier City, Louisiana, he emailed images of child pornography from two

Yahoo email accounts belonging to him. The images were of prepubescent minors whose

genital and pubic areas were lasciviously exhibited. Henderson admitted to sending the

images at his guilty plea hearing on July 16, 2021.



The U.S. Air Force, Office of Special Investigations, and Louisiana Bureau of

Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy

prosecuted the case.



This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide

initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by

U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity

Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better

locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well

as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood,

please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.