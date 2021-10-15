Former Airline, LSU star Todd Walker to be inducted into Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars on Saturday

Staff Reports

Former Airline and LSU baseball star Todd Walker, a current baseball analyst on ESPN and the SEC Network, will be inducted into the Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Walker’s induction will take place in downtown Shreveport’s Red River District under the Texas Street Bridge. In addition, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler will proclaim Saturday Todd Walker Day. Spectators are welcome to witness the event.

The word “baseball” goes hand-in-hand with the name Todd Walker. From his record-setting days at Airline to numerous honors at LSU and then on to seven major league teams, baseball has always been a big part of his life.

After 12 seasons in the majors, he retired in 2007 with a career batting average of .289, 107 home runs, and 545 runs batted in. He then coached baseball for three years at Shreveport’s Calvary Baptist Academy before moving on to a new career in television.

He is currently a baseball analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network. He’s a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the College Baseball Hall of Fame, and the LSU Hall of Fame and resides in Shreveport with his wife and children.

The Northwest Louisiana Walk of Stars was created to honor athletes, musicians, actors, business leaders, politicians, and others who are from northwest Louisiana and have brought significant attention to the region. Walker will be the 33rd inductee since the Walk of Stars began in 1997.

— Featured photo by Richard Martinez/Getty Images