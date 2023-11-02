Former Barksdale Air Force Base Civilian Employee Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges

Christopher Allen-Shinn, 44, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was

sentenced on child pornography charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B.

Brown. Allen-Shinn was sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 210

months (17 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Allen-Shinn pleaded guilty on March 30, 2022, to a Bill of Information charging him

with one count of receipt of child pornography. This charge was the result of an investigation

by the Office of Special Investigations (“OSI”) of Barksdale Air Force Base (“BAFB”) into

several cyber-tip reports received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited

Children (“NCMEC”) in April 2021. These NCMEC reports indicated that a Dropbox

account registered to a BAFB resident was being used to store child pornography on a cloud

account. Investigators with the Louisiana State Attorney General’s Office and OSI reviewed

37 of the images forwarded by NCMEC and confirmed that the images contained child

pornography. OSI confirmed that the internet service account that was used for the Dropbox

account was registered to Christopher Allen-Shinn’s residence on BAFB. He was a civilian

employed as a historian at BAFB.

A search warrant was executed at Allen-Shinn’s residence on April 16, 2021. During

the search, OSI agents conducted an examination of some of Allen-Shinn’s computer devices

and storage media. Agents identified multiple images of child pornography. Further

examination of his computer revealed that the defendant received images of child

pornography from December 2020 to April 2021. These images included sexually explicit

images that the defendant solicited online from minor females in exchange for money. During

this time period, Allen-Shinn resided at and was a full-time civilian employee at BAFB.

Allen-Shinn admitted to downloading the child pornography and to soliciting underage

females online for sexually explicit images in exchange for money.

The case was investigated by Barksdale Air Force Base’s Office of Special

Investigations and Louisiana State Attorney General’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant

United States Attorney Earl M. Campbell.