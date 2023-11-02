Former Barksdale Air Force Base Civilian Employee Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges

Christopher Allen-Shinn, 44, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was
sentenced on child pornography charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B.
Brown. Allen-Shinn was sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 210
months (17 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Allen-Shinn pleaded guilty on March 30, 2022, to a Bill of Information charging him
with one count of receipt of child pornography. This charge was the result of an investigation
by the Office of Special Investigations (“OSI”) of Barksdale Air Force Base (“BAFB”) into
several cyber-tip reports received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited
Children (“NCMEC”) in April 2021. These NCMEC reports indicated that a Dropbox
account registered to a BAFB resident was being used to store child pornography on a cloud
account. Investigators with the Louisiana State Attorney General’s Office and OSI reviewed
37 of the images forwarded by NCMEC and confirmed that the images contained child
pornography. OSI confirmed that the internet service account that was used for the Dropbox
account was registered to Christopher Allen-Shinn’s residence on BAFB. He was a civilian
employed as a historian at BAFB.
A search warrant was executed at Allen-Shinn’s residence on April 16, 2021. During
the search, OSI agents conducted an examination of some of Allen-Shinn’s computer devices
and storage media. Agents identified multiple images of child pornography. Further
examination of his computer revealed that the defendant received images of child
pornography from December 2020 to April 2021. These images included sexually explicit
images that the defendant solicited online from minor females in exchange for money. During
this time period, Allen-Shinn resided at and was a full-time civilian employee at BAFB.
Allen-Shinn admitted to downloading the child pornography and to soliciting underage
females online for sexually explicit images in exchange for money.
The case was investigated by Barksdale Air Force Base’s Office of Special
Investigations and Louisiana State Attorney General’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant
United States Attorney Earl M. Campbell.