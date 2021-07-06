Former Bossier City Councilman named interim Bossier City Councilman for District 1

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council voted 4-2 to appoint former councilman Scott Irwin to the interim seat representing District 1.

Councilman-at-large David Montgomery made the motion to appoint Irwin. And District 2 Jeffery Darby seconded the motion. Others who voted for Irwin were District 3 Don Williams and District 5 Vince Maggio. Councilman-at-large Chris Smith and District 4 Jeff Free voted against.

Several District 1 residents spoke during the meeting in opposition of Irwin becoming District 1 interim councilman.

“Reading the will of the people who voted in the last election,” Bossier City resident Michael Farris said. “Before you rubber stamp this Scott Irwin appointment, have some conversations with yourselves and read the room. Because in the last election we were clear about who we thought should be sitting in that empty chair. Mr. Irwin was not chosen. For us to turn around after that election and plop him back in that seat says something very clearly to the voters.”

Others considered for the interim District 1 councilman position were Lee Jeter, Darren Ashley and Brian Hammons.

Irwin lost the District 1 race to Shane Cheatham in March when Cheatham received 65% of the vote to Irwin’s 35%. New Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler named Cheatham as his pick for the city’s chief administrative officer (CAO) opening.

When it came time to approve the appointment of Cheatham as CAO, a motion was made to approve the appointment, but that motion died for lack of a second.

When it was time for the council to vote on Chandler’s appointee for City Attorney, Bossier Parish District Court Judge Charles Jacobs and Assistant City Attorney appointee Richard Ray. Councilman-at-large David Montgomery moved to delay the vote, saying he and other members of the council want to sit down with Jacobs and the mayor before moving forward.

The council also elected Williams as the new Bossier City Council president for the term ending June 30, 2022, and Darby as the new vice president for the term ending June 30, 2022.