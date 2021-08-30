FORMER BOSSIER CITY POLICE OFFICER PLEADS GUILTY TO POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY AND 5 COUNTS OF SEXUAL ABUSE OF AN ANIMAL

On Monday, August 30, former Bossier City Police Officer Terry Lee Yetman, pled guilty to one count of Possession of Child Pornography and five counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal in Bossier Parish District Court.



The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit identified Yetman as someone who was engaged in viewing and sharing child pornography. Yetman was interviewed during the investigation and disclosed that he had an Apple iCloud account.

A forensic examination of Yetman’s iCloud account by the Bossier City Marshal’s Office revealed numerous videos and images of Yetman engaging in explicit sexual acts with his dog and images of pubescent and prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity.



“The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit who was assisted by the Bossier City Marshal’s Office and Department of Homeland Security did an outstanding job on this case. They delivered a very strong case to our office and Assistant District Attorney, Allie Aiello Stahl, did an excellent job prosecuting this case,” District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said.

“My office will do everything in our power to prosecute those who prey on children and animals”.



Terry Yetman was remanded back to the custody of the sheriff awaiting a presentence investigation. He will be sentenced November 23, 2021, by Judge Michael Craig. Yetman faces a total of 45 years in prison and mandatory registration as a sex offender.