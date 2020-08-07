Former Bossier corrections officer terminated and arrested

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a former corrections officer at the Bossier Parish Correctional Facilities has been arrested for sexual contact with juveniles.



Nathan McKnight, 23, of Bossier City, surrendered at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility around noon Friday on arrest warrant charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Attempted Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.



Two days earlier on Wednesday, Sheriff Whittington terminated his employment with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.



McKnight was booked on a $150,000 bond.

