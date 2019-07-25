Former Bossier Schools superintendent pleads guilty to federal charges

UPDATE: Former Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith pled guilty Thursday to four charges in a federal drug case.

Smith pleaded guilty to 4 counts of simple possession of controlled substance and sentenced to 1 year probation and a $100,000 fine to be paid within 7 days.

According to the guilty plea, law enforcement agents intercepted a DHL package containing Diazepam, also known as Valium, addressed to a Bossier City residence on Jan. 31, 2019. After the Diazepam tested positive, the agents conducted a controlled delivery of the package, which originated in India and contained a forged prescription.

Smith was confronted by law enforcement agents after he picked up the package and placed it in his vehicle, and agreed to a search of his vehicle, resulting in the Diazepam package being recovered. In an interview later that evening, Smith admitted to purchasing controlled substances illegally online without a valid prescription for six years, spending more than $10,000 on controlled substances during this time. Also during the interview, agents seized Diazepam and Propranolol that Smith removed from his pocket.

Smith agreed to a search of his property and showed agents where he kept the drugs he had purchased from the internet.

The following controlled substances were seized from the master bedroom area of Smith’s residence:

Tadalafil Tablets – 53 tablets

Promethazine Hydrochloride Tablets – 99 tablets

Zolpidem ( Ambien ) Tablets – 43 tablets

) Tablets – 43 tablets Carisoprodol ( Soma ) Tablets – 54 tablets

) Tablets – 54 tablets Gabapentin Sustained Release Tablets – 174 tablets

Zolpidem Aurobindo – 52 tablets

Ondansetron Tablets – 63 tablets

Sanval – 9 tablets

Quetiapine Tablets – 17 tablets

Propanolol Hydrochloride Tablets – 102 tablets

Diazepam ( Valium ) – 50 tablets

) – 50 tablets Nebivolol Hydrochloride Tablets – 93 tablets

Propanolol Hydrochloride Tablets –7 tablets

Quetiapine Tablets – 51 tablets

Pregabalin (Lyrica) Capsules – 47 capsules

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan is prosecuting the case.

The original story follows below:

Former Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith is facing four federal charges relating to mail-order prescription drugs.

Smith, 61, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of simple possession of a controlled substance. They are not narcotics.

Smith is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Shreveport today to answer the charges. He is expected to plead guilty and faces a punishment ranging from a fine and probation to six months in jail.

Smith retired in February after news broke that he was under federal investigation when authorities reportedly intercepted a shipment of prescription-only drugs intended for him.

Smith was named schools superintendent in May 2016.