Former BPSB Superintendent Scott Smith seeks closure on his career

Publisher’s Note: In a letter sent exclusively to the Bossier Press-Tribune on Monday morning August 5, 2019, former Bossier Parish School System Superintendent Scott Smith discusses closure regarding his almost four decade career in the Bossier Parish School System:

I appreciate the Bossier Press Tribune giving me the opportunity to properly have closure on my career with the Bossier Parish School System. It was such a privilege for me to work in various capacities, beginning with teaching, for the second largest employer in the parish behind only the mighty Barksdale Air Force Base.

As for me, I am doing fine. I now take it as my responsibility to care for my 95 year old father, a proud WWII veteran, along with a couple of projects I feel very passionate about.

I will continue to be a voice of support for the wonderful teachers, principals, and all other employees who support their efforts to give the very best possible education to the students across this growing parish. Leaders come and go and are replaced easily, but those who serve our students will always be in constant demand.

A great education system is the backbone of any forward thinking society, and Bossier Schools delivers this greatness amazingly well. Families locate here because of the wonderful education their children receive. This in turn grows current businesses and creates new ones. For this reason, I implore the business community to work closely with the schools so that progress can continue at a rapid pace in our parish.

Again, I am so thankful and humbled that I had the chance to work with so many wonderful employees and students of the amazing Bossier Parish School System, and also an appreciation of the school board allowing me to serve in my last support capacity.

Thank you once again. Have a wonderful 2019-20 school year!

Scott Smith