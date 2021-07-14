Former Deputy Arrested

A former Bossier Sheriff’s deputy, Travis Buckmaster, has been arrested on charges of Malfeasance in Office and Simple Battery that stemmed from an incident at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.



On June 15, 2021, information was received that then Corporal Buckmaster had committed a battery on an inmate. Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington immediately ordered the deputy be placed on administrative leave and a criminal investigation be initiated. While on administrative leave Buckmaster resigned from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.



After detectives completed a thorough investigation into the incident, they obtained a warrant for his arrest for Simple Battery and Malfeasance in Office. Buckmaster surrendered today at the Bossier Maximum Facility where he was booked on these charges and posted bond.



“Public trust in how we perform our duties, whether on the streets or in our correctional facilities, is of utmost importance,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Upon learning of these allegations, we conducted an immediate and thorough investigation. I am proud of the professionalism our deputies exhibit every day in their interactions with the public and those in our care and custody. We will not accept anything less.”