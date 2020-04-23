Former Haughton standout Jace Prescott, brother of Cowboys QB Dak, passes away at 31; Cowboys release statement

Former Haughton and Northwestern State football player Jace Prescott, one of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescotty two older brothers, passed away Thursday at the age of 31.

The Cowboys released this statement Thursday night.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.”

Jace Prescott preceded Dak at Haughton. A standout offensive lineman, he was named All-Parish three times, All-District four times and All-State twice.

He helped Haughton reach the playoffs four times. The Bucs won district titles his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Jace earned a scholarship to Northwestern State. After redshirting in 2007, he saw action in 11 games and played 739 snaps in 2008.

After playing one game in 2009, he suffered a season-ending knee injury. The 2010 season was his final one at NSU.

On NSU’s 2010 roster, he was listed at 6-foot-6 and 343 pounds.

The Prescott brothers lost their mother, Peggy, to colon cancer in 2013.

Jace appeared with Tad and Dak in a Campbell’s Chunky soup commercial last year.

Dak, whose final season at Haughton was 2010, has been the Cowboys starting quarterback the last four seasons.

No official cause of death has been announced.

— Featured photo of Jace Prescott in 2010 courtesy Northwestern State.