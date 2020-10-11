Former Haughton star Prescott suffers ‘serious right ankle injury’ against Giants, will have surgery Sunday night

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a his lower right leg during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium In Arlington, Texas.

The injury was described as a “right ankle compound fracture and dislocation” by Cowboys officials. They said he will have surgery Sunday night.

Prescott’s brother Tad posted a photo on Twitter of himself beside Dak lying in a hospital bed with an IV in his arm and a smile on his face.

The former Haughton star suffered the injury as he was tackled on a 9-yard run by Logan Ryan with 6:36 left in the quarter.

Prescott was in tears as he was taken off the field on a cart. He also raised his right fist to the crowd.

Prescott has started 68 straight games since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Sunday, he made the first touchdown catch of his career on a double-reverse pass.

He is playing under the franchise tag this season,

“Prayers for Dak” began trending on Twitter with reaction from current and former NFL players.

“Devastated for @dak — one of the truly great people in the NFL” — Troy Aikman.

“Big time Prayers up man @dak” — Patrick Mahomes.

“Worst part of the game. Definitely praying for @dak” — Carson Wentz.

Prescott is a member of the Haughton Class of 2011. He led the Bucs to a 12-1 record in 2010 before going on to star at Mississippi State.

Prescott was replaced by Andy Dalton. The Cowboys won 37-34 on a Greg Zuerlein field goal on the game’s final play.