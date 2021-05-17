Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer passes

Former U.S. Representative and Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer has died at the age of 77.



Roemer served as the 52nd Governor of Louisiana from 1988 to 1992. He also served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1981 to 1988, representing Louisiana’s fourth congressional district.



Born Oct. 4, 1943, in Bossier City, Roemer’s family was wealthy and politically connected. His father, Charles, served as former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards’ commissioner of administration.



This morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the death of former Gov. Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III who served as Louisiana’s 52nd governor from 1988-1992.

“From the fields of Scopena to the halls of Congress and then the Governor’s Mansion, Buddy Roemer proudly represented the state he so dearly loved. His astute intellect led him to enter Harvard at the young age of 16, but he still returned to Louisiana, driven by a desire to serve. I am especially grateful for the balanced, pragmatic approach he took as governor during a turbulent time for our state’s budget. I hope that we will all carry on his legacy by espousing his positive, passionate approach to public service. Donna and I ask that you join your prayers to ours in praying for Gov. Roemer’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Gov. Edwards has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Gov. Roemer’s life and legacy on May 17, 2021, the day of his interment.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), released the following statement upon the passing of Gov. Buddy Roemer.



“Louisiana weeps. Buddy was one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He was immeasurably talented. All he ever wanted to do was make Louisiana better, and he did. That meant making the right people mad, but he understood that. When I count my blessings, I count Buddy twice.



“More than anything, Buddy loved his family. Becky and I are honored to count his family and loved ones as our friends. We are so sad to lose this Louisiana warrior, and we are praying for everyone who was blessed to know and love him.”



Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released the following statement on the passing of former Louisiana Governor Buddy Roemer:



“Buddy’s election as governor signaled a turning point in Louisiana’s history. He loved Louisiana, contributing to it through the public and private sector. He leaves a great legacy. My condolences to his family.”

LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack released the following statement on the passing of former Governor Buddy Roemer:

“Buddy Roemer dedicated his life’s work to building a better Louisiana and led the charge for reform in state government. His passion and hard work will endure through the decades, and his accomplishments in both politics and business stand as a testament to his legacy. The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization and all of LABI’s members are with his family during this time.”