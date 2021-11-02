Former Shreveport Fire Chief Named Emergency Management Director for Willis-Knighton

Scott Wolverton, former Shreveport fire chief, has been named Director of Emergency Management for Willis-Knighton Health System. In this position, which he assumes December 1, he will be responsible for the overall planning, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery to emergency and disaster events as required by the health system’s Emergency Operations Plan. This new role utilizes the skills he gained during more than 28 years as a firefighter/paramedic and later as one of Shreveport’s top public safety officials.



As part of the health system’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Team, Wolverton will work closely with federal, state and local external agencies. These include the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Region 7, state and parish offices of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and area law enforcement, EMS, and fire agencies.



“Mr. Wolverton’s extensive background, training, and education in emergency and crisis management made him a perfect fit for this role, which is critical for maintaining lifesaving operations at all Willis-Knighton locations throughout Shreveport and Bossier in times of disaster,” said Jaf Fielder, Willis-Knighton’s president and CEO. “We are fortunate to have someone with his skills and community knowledge available to join the Willis-Knighton team.”



In addition to Wolverton’s career in Shreveport, he previously served in the U.S. Air Force, assigned to the 2nd Security Police Squadron, and later in the active reserve with the 917th Tactical Fighter Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Wiley College and an Associate in Applied Science in EMT: Paramedic from Bossier Parish Community College. He holds numerous professional leadership, management, and tactical certifications from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).