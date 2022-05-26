Former State Police leader agrees to turn over notes in investigation of Ronald Green death

Former State Police leader agrees to turn over notes in investigation of...

By Piper Hutchinson

LSU Manship School News Service



BATON ROUGE–The lawyer for former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves

has agreed to turn over Reeves’ journals containing notes from his meetings as the state’s top cop

under the condition that they remain under seal.



As part of the agreement, the House and Governmental Affairs Committee agreed to defer a

resolution holding Reeves in contempt of the Legislature if he complies by a 4 p.m. deadline on

Friday.



Under the agreement, Reps. Tanner Magee of Houma and John Stefanski of Crowley, both

Republicans, will be permitted to inspect the journals at the office of Reeves’ lawyer, Lewis

Unglesby.



The inspection will determine if any of the pages contain sensitive information, like Social

Security numbers, which could then be excluded. The rest of the journals will return to the

Capitol with the lawmakers by tomorrow’s deadline.



If the lawmakers are unable to retrieve the journals, the committee will vote on the resolution to

hold Reeves in contempt. If approved by both the committee and the full House, it would subject

Reeves to a $5,000 fine.



While some have argued whether the journals constitute a public document, the Legislature is

entitled to subpoena any documents, public or private, that are needed to conduct its business.

The special House committee investigating the Greene case, which is chaired by Magee, has

been meeting since March to determine if there was a coverup of Greene’s killing.

Greene, a black man, died after a violent altercation with State Police after a high-speed chase in

May 2019. During the incident, Greene was beaten, tased and dragged face-down while his

hands and feet were shackled.



Following a subpoena in April, Reeves turned over several pages of his notes to the committee.



Magee and other committee members argued that the pages did not amount to full compliance

with the subpoena.



Unglesby, who appeared with Reeves when he testified before the committee, has had a

contentious relationship with lawmakers, particularly Magee.



Unglesby was removed from the witness table at his first appearance on March 15 after

repeatedly interrupting other committee members.



In his remarks opposing the resolution to hold his client in contempt, Unglesby lashed out at

lawmakers for accusing him and his client of lying and engaging in a coverup.



“There is nothing to hide,” Unglesby said.



Unglesby initially objected to Magee being the one to inspect the documents, insisting that he did

not want to speak to anybody who called him a liar. Stefanski intervened, and Unglesby

coalesced under the condition that Stefanski accompany Magee.