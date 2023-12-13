FORMULA 1 POWERBOAT CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER FOR RED RIVER RUMBLE F1 POWERBOAT SHOWDOWN

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission is thrilled to announce the return of Formula 1 Powerboat Racing to Shreveport-Bossier with the Red River Rumble F1 Powerboat Showdown, scheduled to take place from May 24 – 26, 2024, over Memorial Day weekend. This event will feature approximately 50 high-speed powerboats along the Red River.

“On behalf of the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship, we are very excited to bring Formula 1 powerboat racing back to Shreveport-Bossier for the first time since 2018,” says Tim Seebold, Managing Director of the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship. “Shreveport holds a special place in my heart as it was the site of my last National Championship before retiring from driving.”

The Formula 1 Powerboat Championship is an 8-race series contested across North America. US Powerboat racing has a 120-year heritage that began with the formation of the American Powerboat Association. For the last six decades, F1 powerboats have been recognized as one of the world’s most spectacular racing vehicles. This Powerboat event provides a prime opportunity for Shreveport-Bossier to highlight its expertise in hosting water-based sporting events, drawing more visitors to our vibrant city.

“We are looking forward to bringing Powerboats back to the Red River and Shreveport-Bossier in 2024-2026,” says Sara Nelms, Director of Sports for the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “We are excited to host this event in conjunction with Mudbug Madness and showcase the world class Formula 1 drivers! Thank you to the Red River Waterway Commission and Margaritaville Resort Casino that have already come on as sponsors for the event.”

The Red River Rumble F1 Powerboat Showdown will happen the same weekend as Mudbug Madness 2024 in Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. This F1 Powerboat event will present viewers with heart pounding, up close and personal, racing action in downtown Shreveport, and will enhance the Mudbug Madness experience for festival goers. General admission viewing is also free to the public and there will also be a VIP area at the Shreveport Aquarium and tickets will go on sale at a later date.

“On behalf of the Mudbug Madness Festival, we are excited that Formula 1 Powerboat Racing will be taking place the same weekend as our festival on the Shreveport Riverfront,’ says Terri Matthews, Event Coordinator for Mudbug Madness. “Our mission is to support and promote projects and events to enhance downtown and the synergy this will bring will do just that.”

The competition begins with 20 boat fields lined up awaiting the start. At the drop of the flag, the drivers ignite their engines and accelerate towards the first turn. This spectator-friendly event provides non-stop racing action due to the tight courses which are made up of right and left-hand turns. No two laps are the same due to the changing wind and water conditions, making the F1 boat one of the most challenging racing machines to conquer.

“The Commission is excited to announce its participation in the F1 Powerboat Championship Series in 2024! Our primary objective is to promote the economic and recreational development of the Waterway,” says Dustin Hayes, Marketing Director for the Red River Waterway Commission. “Events like this, held in conjunction with Mudbug Madness, help raise awareness and showcase the recreational opportunities available along the Waterway. We highly value our ongoing partnership with the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and eagerly anticipate future collaborations as we serve the people of Caddo-Bossier and the surrounding areas encompassing the Red River Waterway District.”

In addition to the riveting races, the event will feature a family-friendly atmosphere, complete with an open pit area that allows fans to meet the drivers and get a close look at the machines they drive. This opportunity to connect with the sport and its athletes adds an extra layer of excitement for attendees of all ages.

“We’re excited to be the exclusive casino sponsor for the Red River Rumble F1 Powerboat Showdown in 2024,” says Dan Ihm, General Manager and Senior Vice President for Margaritaville Bossier City. “This sponsorship reflects our commitment to boosting community engagement and economic growth, while bringing the pulse-pounding excitement of high-speed boat racing to Shreveport-Bossier. Get ready for a weekend of Margaritaville-style thrills!”

The Red River Rumble F1 Powerboat Showdown promises to be an exhilarating blend of high-speed competition and family-friendly entertainment. Boating enthusiasts and community members are invited to join for a memorable weekend of powerboat racing along the Red River in Shreveport-Bossier.

For more information on the Formula 1 Powerboat Championship, visit www.f1powerboatchampionship.com.