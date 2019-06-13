Foster Campbell assures south Bossier residents Jimmie Davis Bridge construction to begin in 2020

By Randy Brown & Stacey Tinsley, newsroom@bossierpress.com

Foster Campbell, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner for District 5, said the Jimmie Davis Bridge is on course for 2020 and stumped for more growth in south Bossier during a luncheon Wednesday.

Campbell, a former state senator and native of Bossier, was the guest speaker at the South Bossier Community Luncheon yesterday.

Campbell said he spoke with David North, District 4 Engineer Administrator for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), and was advised that the Jimmie Davis Bridge is scheduled to start construction in 2020.

“David told me the Jimmie Davis Bridge is scheduled to be started to be built in 2020,” he revealed. “It’s going to be two bridges, one coming and one going. And the new bridge will have places for bicycles and people to walk on the bridge.”

Campbell discussed multiple facets that pertain to Bossier, including wanting to bring businesses to south Bossier.

“Every store, every franchise is on Airline Drive. Haughton is booming. But in south Bossier, we just haven’t gotten the growth that we really need down here,” Campbell said. “We don’t have the chain stores. I’d like to see south Bossier develop with more businesses.”

Campbell added that bringing new businesses to south Bossier would create revenue for the city and job opportunities for locals.

“I want to see south Bossier grow. We’ve been left out growing economically down here. We need to open up down here and get more growth down here,” said Campbell.

The South Bossier community group meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the Shady Grove Recreational Center, 3949 Wayne Ave., Bossier City, from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch is catered and costs $5 per person.

Organizers say their goal is to bring together men and women in the south Bossier community that want to stay informed and want to make a difference in their community.

Their vision is that this luncheon will help South Bossier business owners, stakeholders, community leaders, and community partners network with each other and discuss the growth, development, and business future of South Bossier and Bossier City.