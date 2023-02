A portion of Foster Rd. in south Bossier Parish has been closed by the Bossier

Parish Police Jury highway department for replacement of a culvert.



Road closure is located .3 mile South off of Sligo Rd. Address ranges 2600 – 2678

Foster Rd. can be accessed from Sligo Rd. while address ranges 2679 – 2680

Foster Rd can be accessed from Barron Rd.