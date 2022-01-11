Foster St. Shooting suspect arrested

On Friday, January 07, 2022, the Bossier City Police Department responded to a shooting on Foster St near Beverly St. The victim was shot while in his vehicle from a suspect in another vehicle. The victim was transported to Ochsner Hospital for his injuries and is now listed in stable condition. The Bossier City Police’s Violent Crimes Unit immediately began an investigation into the shooting.



On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, members of the Bossier City Violent Crimes Unit, Special Operations Services, and the US Marshal Violent Offender Task Force arrested Anthony Pouncy for Attempted First Degree Murder and Illegal Use of a Weapon in reference to the crime. Pouncy was arrested in Shreveport as a fugitive and will be transferred to the Bossier City Jail on his charges. His bond is $500,000 total.