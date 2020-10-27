Four Arrested in Money Laundering Scheme

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force arrested four people in connection to a money laundering scheme. The investigation began in August when detectives received a complaint of suspicious transactions being made in the Money Center at the Walmart on Airline Drive. Detectives identified multiple suspects and also connected the local crime with other criminal acts in at least two other states. The scheme involved using online payment services, green dot cards, and money orders to conceal the origin of monies that were obtained illegally.

Three of the suspects were Walmart employees when the crimes occurred. Detectives found evidence that the employees helped four other suspects launder illicit funds in exchange for cash payments. The now former employees, 43-year-old Tosha Collins, 34-year-old Georgia Robert, and 31 year-old Ebonye Wilson, all from Shreveport, LA, were arrested on warrants for money laundering in late September and early October. Chukwuma Okoye, 36-years-old, who lists a Dallas, TX, address, was arrested on a warrant for money laundering earlier in mid-October. Three other suspects remain at large.

At this point in the investigation, detectives have identified approximately one million dollars in transactions. The investigation is ongoing.