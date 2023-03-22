Four Bossier Educators Advance to State Competition

There is big news in Bossier Parish, where four educators are advancing to the state level to compete as the 2024 Louisiana Teacher, Principal and New Teacher of the Year.



The Louisiana Department of Education has announced the 24 teachers, nine new teachers and 24

principals that will represent their respective schools and systems across the state for the highly

competitive and coveted honors.



Benton Intermediate Band Director Cory Craig is moving on as a Louisiana Teacher of the Year

Semifinalist; Elm Grove Middle School Principal Michael Pedrotty is advancing as a Principal of the

Year Semifinalist; and first-year teachers Camille Cole from Platt Elementary and Brad Winstead

from Airline High are Finalists for New Elementary and New High School Teachers of the Year.



“What an honor for these four educators to be recognized among the best in the teaching profession!”

exclaimed Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “We are grateful they chose Bossier Schools

to make an impact in children’s lives. They are true difference makers and we will be cheering them on loudly as they advance to State.”



All Semifinalists and Finalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence

Awards Gala, which will be held July 22 at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.