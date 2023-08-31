Four Bossier Sheriff’s deputies graduate DARE school

Bossier Sheriff’s deputies Marcus Hays, Ronald Crook, Mark Fortenberry, and Brandon Dunn have

successfully completed their certification as D.A.R.E. instructors for Bossier Parish Schools. On August 25th, 2023, these four School Resource Officers graduated from the prestigious Louisiana D.A.R.E.



Officers Training course held in Alexandria, Louisiana. They proudly join the ranks of the 46th

graduating class, having undergone a comprehensive two-week program designed to equip them with the necessary knowledge and insight to effectively teach D.A.R.E. lessons to their students. Also, this training challenges them to become mentors, guiding students towards making safe and healthy decisions throughout their lives.



D.A.R.E., an acronym for “Drug Abuse Resistance Education,” focuses on empowering fifth-graders

with the tools to resist the dangers of drugs, alcohol, tobacco, violence, and other societal evils that

children face today. Additionally, the program addresses the critical issue of bullying. The SROs,

supported by Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Parish School Board, take on the responsibility of teaching this vital anti-drug and violence course.



With their newfound expertise, Deputies Hays, Crook, Fortenberry, and Dunn are poised to make a

significant impact on the lives of the students they serve. Their commitment to creating a safe

environment, coupled with their role as mentors, will undoubtedly shape the future of these young

individuals. Sheriff Whittington commended their unwavering dedication and wish them every success

in their mission to educate and protect the youth of Bossier Parish.



“The DARE program is a critical part of helping students avoid making bad choices when it comes to

drugs and violence, our deputies understand the importance of this program and the impact it can make on the lives of students”, said Sheriff Whittington.