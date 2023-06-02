Four Defendants Involved in Drug Trafficking ConspiracyReceive Sentences of Over 68 Years in Federal Prison

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four
defendants who were charged in an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force
Operation with conspiring to sell methamphetamine in the Shreveport area have all now been
sentenced. United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced the defendants as
follows:
Frederick Cortez Walker, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 292 months
(24 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Felecia B. Walker, 50, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 270 months (22
years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Mario T. Nash, 42, of Haughton, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months (10 years)
in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
Alana M. Taravella, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 147 months (12
years, 3 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging all four defendants with
conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and each of
them have pleaded guilty to the charge. Felecia B. Walker and Alana M. Taravella each also
pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. In addition, five
firearms were seized from Taravella and forfeited.
According to evidence presented to the court, beginning on or about March 1, 2021,
the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) begin an investigation into the suspect
drug trafficking activities of these defendants. The DEA was able to obtain approval to
intercept phone calls on Frederick C. Walker’s phone. Agents intercepted phone calls between
Walker, Felecia Walker, and others, in which they discussed the purchase and sale of
methamphetamine. Specifically, a call was intercepted by agents on June 14, 2021 wherein
the Walkers discussed the shipment of methamphetamine in the mail via UPS. Agents were
able to seize the package and discovered approximately two kilograms of methamphetamine.
On June 10, 2021, agents intercepted a call wherein Frederick Walker arranged to
distribute methamphetamine to an unknown subject. Agents set up surveillance to monitor
the transaction and after it was complete, conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. The driver
was identified as Mario Nash. A search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately
488.7 gross grams of methamphetamine which was located wrapped in plastic inside the
center console of the vehicle. Mario admitted to agents that he had purchased the narcotics
from Frederick Walker.
On June 22, 2021, a search warrant was obtained for Frederick and Felecia Walker’s
residence. At their residence, officers located approximately 1042.2 gross grams of marijuana,
949.4 gross grams of methamphetamine, a Ruger AR-556, an assortment of magazines
including extended magazines, ammunition, and digital scales. Felecia Walker admitted to
agents during an interview that the methamphetamine would be mailed to her via the mail
and then she or Frederick Walker would mail the money for the methamphetamine to the
supplier. Felecia Walker would then distribute the narcotics as directed by Frederick Walker.
On June 23, 2021, a search warrant was obtained for Taravella’s residence and during
the search, agents recovered a Taurus 709 Slim 9mm handgun, a DPMS A-15 firearm, over
$8,000 in cash, methamphetamine, packaging materials, and digital scales. In the vehicle
parked outside of Taravella’s residence, agents found a Taurus G2C 9mm with extended
magazine and ammunition, a Taurus PT738 .380 firearm with magazine and ammunition, a
stolen Sig Sauer P365 9mm firearm with magazine and ammunition and 325 gross grams of
methamphetamine. Taravella admitted to obtaining methamphetamine from Frederick
Walker and distributing it to others.
The case was investigated by the DEA, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana
State Police, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath.
This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF)
operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal
organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven,
multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found
at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.