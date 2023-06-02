Four Defendants Involved in Drug Trafficking ConspiracyReceive Sentences of Over 68 Years in Federal Prison

United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that four

defendants who were charged in an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force

Operation with conspiring to sell methamphetamine in the Shreveport area have all now been

sentenced. United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced the defendants as

follows:

Frederick Cortez Walker, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 292 months

(24 years, 4 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Felecia B. Walker, 50, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 270 months (22

years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Mario T. Nash, 42, of Haughton, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months (10 years)

in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Alana M. Taravella, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 147 months (12

years, 3 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging all four defendants with

conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and each of

them have pleaded guilty to the charge. Felecia B. Walker and Alana M. Taravella each also

pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. In addition, five

firearms were seized from Taravella and forfeited.

According to evidence presented to the court, beginning on or about March 1, 2021,

the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) begin an investigation into the suspect

drug trafficking activities of these defendants. The DEA was able to obtain approval to

intercept phone calls on Frederick C. Walker’s phone. Agents intercepted phone calls between

Walker, Felecia Walker, and others, in which they discussed the purchase and sale of

methamphetamine. Specifically, a call was intercepted by agents on June 14, 2021 wherein

the Walkers discussed the shipment of methamphetamine in the mail via UPS. Agents were

able to seize the package and discovered approximately two kilograms of methamphetamine.

On June 10, 2021, agents intercepted a call wherein Frederick Walker arranged to

distribute methamphetamine to an unknown subject. Agents set up surveillance to monitor

the transaction and after it was complete, conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. The driver

was identified as Mario Nash. A search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately

488.7 gross grams of methamphetamine which was located wrapped in plastic inside the

center console of the vehicle. Mario admitted to agents that he had purchased the narcotics

from Frederick Walker.

On June 22, 2021, a search warrant was obtained for Frederick and Felecia Walker’s

residence. At their residence, officers located approximately 1042.2 gross grams of marijuana,

949.4 gross grams of methamphetamine, a Ruger AR-556, an assortment of magazines

including extended magazines, ammunition, and digital scales. Felecia Walker admitted to

agents during an interview that the methamphetamine would be mailed to her via the mail

and then she or Frederick Walker would mail the money for the methamphetamine to the

supplier. Felecia Walker would then distribute the narcotics as directed by Frederick Walker.

On June 23, 2021, a search warrant was obtained for Taravella’s residence and during

the search, agents recovered a Taurus 709 Slim 9mm handgun, a DPMS A-15 firearm, over

$8,000 in cash, methamphetamine, packaging materials, and digital scales. In the vehicle

parked outside of Taravella’s residence, agents found a Taurus G2C 9mm with extended

magazine and ammunition, a Taurus PT738 .380 firearm with magazine and ammunition, a

stolen Sig Sauer P365 9mm firearm with magazine and ammunition and 325 gross grams of

methamphetamine. Taravella admitted to obtaining methamphetamine from Frederick

Walker and distributing it to others.

The case was investigated by the DEA, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana

State Police, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF)

operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal

organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven,

multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found

at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.