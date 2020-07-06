Four Louisiana OMV locations to close due to COVID-19 precautions

Due to precautions related to the COVID-19 response, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Karen St. Germain has announced that four OMV locations will be closed effective today. During the closure, online OMV services will remain available to the public. Citizens may also take advantage of available Public Tag Agent locations.



In addition to previously closed offices, OMV locations in Alexandria, Lafayette, Monroe, and Shreveport will remain closed to the public upon the positive testing of an OMV employee. The OMV employee testing positive for COVID-19 served in an administrative role at several locations and did not have interactions with the public.



Customers are urged to continue utilizing the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations.



Customers are also encouraged to check their driver license status by visiting www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags prior to obtaining any OMV services.

