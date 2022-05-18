Four New Tenants Coming to Stirling Bossier Shopping Center in Bossier, Louisiana

Stirling Properties announces four new retailers are joining the tenant lineup at Stirling Bossier Shopping Center in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Krush Boutique, a women’s clothing store, has expanded and relocated within the center into 4,000 square feet of space next to Belk. It opened in its new location earlier this month. Krush Boutique operates two additional retail locations in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Longview, Texas.

We Olive & Wine Bar, a national concept offering artisan olive oils, balsamic vinegars, tapenades, and local wines, will occupy 1,600 square feet of retail space next to Baskin Robbins. It is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2022.

Buckle, national on-trend apparel, footwear, and accessories provider, is leasing 8,000 square feet of retail space next to Belk and is expected to open in early June.

Bath & Body Works, the #1 Specialty Home Fragrance & Fragrant Body Care company in America, will fill 4,000 square feet of space between Ross Dress For Less and Belk. It is expected to open in the late summer of 2022.

Rhonda Sharkawy, Senior Retail Leasing and Development Advisor with Stirling Properties, represented the landlord in the lease transactions.

Stirling Bossier Shopping Center, located at the northeast corner of Interstate 220 and Airline Drive in Bossier City, Louisiana, is a 682,200-square-foot hybrid retail center that offers a great variety of national tenants and dining options. Anchor tenants include Sam’s Club, Target, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ross Dress For Less, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, PetSmart, Michaels, Old Navy, ULTA Beauty, and many more. Stirling Properties developed Stirling Bossier and currently handles leasing and property management of the shopping center.