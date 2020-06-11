Four vehicle crash claims two lives on Interstate 20

From the Bossier City Police Department:



Just after 9:00 a.m. this morning, June 11, 2020, Bossier City police and fire personnel responded to a four vehicle crash in the westbound lane of I-20 between I-220 and Industrial Drive near the Louisiana State Police Troop G building.



As westbound traffic slowed, the driver of a tractor trailer struck the rear of a vehicle being driven by 57-year-old Kelly Carpenter of Homer, Louisiana, pushing the vehicle out of the tractor trailer’s path. The tractor trailer then struck a second vehicle, driven by 70-year-old Louis Stacks of Haughton, Louisiana, and then struck a third vehicle. Stacks was pronounced dead at the scene. Carpenter was transported to the hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.



The investigation is ongoing by the Bossier City Police Accident Investigation Team. The Louisiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) and the Mobile Weight Enforcement Unit are assisting in the investigation. No impairment is suspected. However, standard toxicology tests are pending.