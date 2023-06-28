Fourth of july celebration

It’s nearly time to celebrate America’s birthday, and plans have been finalized for

this year’s annual KTBS Freedom Fest celebrating God and Country at South

Bossier Park, a family oriented event capped by a massive fireworks display.



A crowd estimated at more than 1,500 viewed last year’s inaugural display at the

south Bossier recreational facility and even larger attendance is anticipated for this

second event.



South Bossier Park is located on Caplis Sligo Rd. roughly one mile south of the

Sligo Rd. intersection. Message boards will be placed strategically to assist

motorists. The park will open at 5 p.m. for the event with fireworks scheduled to

ignite at 9:30.



“Last year we had a huge crowd and we believe there will be even more this year,”

said Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford. “We’ve made plans to accommodate

more people, and we’re hoping to make this fun and safe for everyone.”



Ford said individuals are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and portable awnings or

other coverings as protection from the sun and heat. Free bottled water and ice will

be available at stations in the viewing areas, and individuals are reminded to be

well hydrated.



Other safety measures will include the presence of equipment and personnel from

South Bossier Fire District #2 and the parish EMS. A pair of restroom facilities

will be available at the park and a number of portable units will also be provided.



Parish Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier said persons attending the

event will also find an outstanding selection of food available from food trucks

which will be set up in a court fashion near the parking and viewing area.



“We’re going to have several food trucks serving a variety of choices including

barbeque, catfish and shrimp, hamburgers, hot dogs, tacos and of course plenty of

cold drinks, snow cones and fruit flavored ice drinks,” he said.



Ford said Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and the parish’s Commercial

Vehicle Enforcement Unit will be providing security and assistance for the event.

These officers will also be enforcing safety rules that include no alcohol and no

firearms.

Traffic will be permitted to enter only at the main entrance to the park turning off

Caplis Sligo Rd. onto S. Bossier Park Dr. Officers will be directing motorists to the

parking area which has been changed this year.



“Our parking area this year is going to be on the west side of the park,” Saucier

said. “It will give us plenty of space for the large crowd we’re expecting, and the

viewing will be just as good as last year.”



Ford said the environment at this event focuses on all members of the family.



“We plan this for people of all ages, and that’s what we saw last year,” he said.



“There were kids playing, adults visiting with one another, the lines at the food

trucks were steady…it was just great and we’re looking for more this year.”

This year’s Fourth of July KTBS Freedom Festival honoring God and Country, co-

sponsored by the Bossier Parish Police Jury, is designed as a family-oriented event

and one that will provide entertainment for everyone.



It’s also planned to provide an atmosphere of safety and security at South Bossier

Park for the evening’s activities. Deputies from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office,

along with officers from the police jury’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit,

will be on the grounds.



In order to ensure as safe an environment as possible, rules have been established

for the protection of all. Please note the following which will be enforced: