Fourth of july event rules

Monday’s Fourth of July KTBS Freedom Festival honoring God and Country, co-sponsored by the Bossier Parish Police Jury, is designed as a family-oriented event and one that will provide entertainment for everyone who attends.



It’s also planned to provide an atmosphere of safety and security at South Bossier Park for the evening’s activities. Deputies from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from the police jury’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, will be on the grounds.



In order to ensure as safe an environment as possible, rules have been established for the protection of all. Please note the following which will be enforced:



• No alcohol; a zero tolerance policy.

• No firearms.

• No cooking equipment. Open fires will also be prohibited.

• No fireworks possessed by individuals will be allowed prior to or following the 9:30 p.m. display.

• No glass containers.

• No loud or amplified music prior to or during fireworks display.

• Please keep pets in vehicles, or on leash if outside.

• Park only in designated areas. Officers will be directing traffic.

• Enter and exit the park only at South Bossier Park Drive.

• Please exercise the Golden Rule.



Hopefully, this will be an annual event. With the public’s help, it will be safe and entertaining and in the years to come, will be a family destination point.