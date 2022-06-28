Fourth of July event

South Bossier Parish will be in the spotlight Monday, July 4 when the KTBS Freedom Festival giant fireworks display ignites at South Bossier Park, illuminating one of the parish police jury’s top recreational and sports facilities.



Monday’s fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m., and visitors attending the event will be allowed to enter beginning at 5 p.m.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be supervising parking and traffic control, and will be joined by the police jury’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit to provide safety and security.



Plans have been made to further ensure the safety of persons attending the display. South Bossier Fire District #2 will have units on hand for the evening, and the Bossier Parish EMS will also be present in case of medical emergency.



“Our goal is to be host to an event that will be entertaining and safe for everyone,” said Bossier Parks and Recreation Director Warren Saucier. “There’s been a lot of hard work and planning to make this an event for all our people. It’s also been a great example of how all our agencies can come together and make things work.”



In addition to ample designated parking areas for personal vehicles, a space has also been set aside for recreational vehicles.



“We received some phone calls asking if RVs would be permitted and we agreed,” Saucier said. “We’ve designated a very attractive area near the bayou (Red Chute), but there will not be power available. The RVs need to be able to provide their own power.”



Saucier said individuals can watch the fireworks from their vehicles since visibility at the park will be unobstructed. If persons prefer, a large area has been designated for anyone who wishes to bring lawn chairs or blankets and view the display outside.



Those planning to attend Monday’s event will have the opportunity to eat on the grounds with three food trucks setting up to provide treats for all ages. Handling those food services will be Larry P’s Boiling Pot (fried catfish, fried shrimp), Tasty Treats (snow cones, wraps, burgers, po-boys), and Southern Paradise Sneaux (snow cones).



“There will be good food available from these trucks, so that means people won’t have to go out to eat before they come here,” Saucier said. “This can be one giant picnic and I know everyone will enjoy themselves.”



Persons attending this first-ever event are asked to refrain from bringing grills or any other cooking devices. No open fires will be permitted.

Also, Saucier said there will be a zero tolerance policy on alcohol at the park. Individuals are also cautioned against bringing glass containers to the event.



South Bossier Park is located off Caplis Sligo Rd. and first-time visitors will get a look at what is quickly becoming a popular event destination. Already, soccer and football fields are heavily used, baseball and softball fields are maintained for practice, and public school cross country events are a staple.



Future plans call for even more expansion of facilities at the 100-acre complex, which is also known as the William A. “Buddy” Lucky III Field of Dreams.



“We’re hoping this is just the first of many years the Bossier Parish Police Jury will be partnering with KTBS for this special Fourth of July celebration,” said Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford. “It’s going to be great to watch this event grow and to watch south Bossier park meet its full potential.”



Directions to the park:



Visitors from the west, can follow Clyde Fant Memorial Pkwy. from Shreveport across the Jimmy Davis Bridge to the Arthur Ray Teague Pkwy. south/east to LA Hwy. 612–Sligo Rd.– approximately 5 miles to Caplis Sligo Rd. Turn right onto Caplis Sligo Rd. approximately ) 8-tenths of a mile to right onto S. Bossier Park Dr.



Visitors from the east: Take LA Hwy.157 south from Haughton and travel roughly 4 and a half miles south. Turn right onto LA Hwy. 612 (Sligo Rd.) and drive west approximately 5 and a half miles. Turn left onto Caplis Sligo Rd. for 8-tenths of a mile turn onto S Bossier Park Dr.

From Bossier City, drivers can take U.S. 71 south approximately 4 miles south of the city limits to LA 612 (Sligo Rd.) and turn left.