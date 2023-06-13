Fourth of July in South Bossier

South Bossier Parish will again play host to the annual KTBS Freedom Fest celebrating God and country, a massive Fourth of July fireworks display that has become a northwest Louisiana staple for family entertainment.



It will mark the second year for the event to be held at the park, located on Caplis Sligo Rd. approximately one mile south of Sligo Rd. Sponsors of the fireworks display are KTBS and the Bossier Parish Police Jury.



Similar displays will be presented simultaneously on the Red River in Bossier City and three other locations, including two in Texas. Fireworks will ignite at 9:30 at all locations.



“Last year’s event was a tremendous success. We had a huge crowd made up mostly of families and it was obvious everyone was enjoying the event,” said Warren Saucier, supervisor of the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s parks and recreation department.



Saucier said there will be more for visitors at this year’s event, including activities focusing on youngsters.



“We’re planning to have something for everyone while they’re waiting for the main event,” Saucier said. “There were a lot of young people in attendance last year so we’re adding some playground-type equipment like bouncy houses. This is going to be another great day and night of entertainment.”



Representatives of Bossier Parish agencies have been meeting at the south Bossier Park with KTBS officials and service providers to go over plans for the event, including safety and security issues. The South Bossier Park grounds cover roughly 100 acres, including a new group of playing fields that have recently been completed.



Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford said the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the parish police jury’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement unit would provide security, safety and traffic control. No alcohol will be permitted at the park and open fires, such as grills, will be discouraged.



“We plan to do everything we can to make sure everyone can enjoy this event in a safe environment,” Ford said. “This focuses on family and we want everyone to feel comfortable. We’re also want to remind everyone that it’s okay to bring lawn chairs and small tents or coverings for protection from the sun and heat.”



Safety measures will include the presence of equipment and personnel from South Bossier Fire District #2 and the parish EMS. A restroom facility is available at the park and a number of portable units will be provided.



Food trucks were a popular attraction at last year’s event and those will again be taking part in the festivities. Saucier said the trucks drew such crowds last year that he has added a couple more to give additional food choices.



“Last year we had a good variety and the lines were consistently long at each truck,” he said. “This year, there will be a couple of additions and we believe folks will love the choices they’ll have.”



Access to the park will begin at 5 p.m. on the Fourth and traffic will be directed to designated parking areas.