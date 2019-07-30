FRA Branch 98 seeks entries in Americanism Essay Contest

Members of FRA (Fleet Reserve Association) Branch 98 invite all students in grades 7 through 12 to participate in the Association’s 2019–2022 Americanism Essay Contest.

Participants are invited to submit a 350-word or less essay centered on this year’s theme: “What My Vote Will Mean to Me.”

This national contest, sponsored by FRA to promote a spirit of patriotism among America’s youth, offers a Grand National Prize of $5,000, with other recognition in each grade category.

“Each entrant must be sponsored by an FRA member or branch,” explains Lee Jeter, Branch 98 Secretary. “We’re proud to sponsor students, including those who are home-schooled, from the Ark-La-Tex area.”

Winners are selected at the branch level in each grade category, which are forwarded to compete in one of FRA’s eight regions. Regional winners are then forwarded to the Association’s National Americanism Committee, where first-, second- and third-place winners are selected in each grade category. The Grand National Winner is selected from this elite group of writers and receives a $5,000 cash award.

Essays must be legibly written or typed on one side of the paper and each entry must include a separate sheet stating the entrant’s name, address, telephone number, name of school (or “home schooled”) and grade, the number of words in the essay, and name of the sponsoring member or branch.

To learn more about FRA’s Americanism Essay Contest, contact Emmett Smith at (318) 617-1018 or go to www.fra.org