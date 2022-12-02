Frances A. Thomson







Mrs. Frances A. Thomson, 87 passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. A visitation was held from 10:00-11:00 am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Osborn Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment followed at Forest Park East Cemetery.



Frances was born on February 16, 1935 in Mount Ephraim, New Jersey. She married John (Jack) R. Thomson on September 4, 1954. They lived in many places throughout Jack’s time in the Air Force and eventually settled in Bossier City, Louisiana after retirement. She worked for 20 years at the V.A. Hospital while being a devoted wife, mother and MomMom.



She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crossword puzzles, telling stories and “squeezing” her grandkids and great-grandkids. She had a gentle spirit but could be strong when she needed to be, never-wavering in her convictions. She would keep you on your toes with her feisty, quick-wit all while still being the most proper lady.



Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Francis A. Munn and Almenia C. (Butterfield) Munn; Husband of 50 years John (Jack) R. Thomson; and Daughter Kathleen (Thomson) Shaw.



She is survived by her son, John R. Thomson Jr. and wife Phyllis J. Thomson; daughter, Diane L. (Thomson) Seeger and husband William E. Seeger; 9 grandchildren, John R. Thomson III, Brandie Schafer, Chad Shaw, Mark Shaw, Corey Davis, Bobby Thomson, Ashley MacDonald, Danielle Hearron, Hanson Seeger; and numerous great-grandchildren.

