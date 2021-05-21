Frances Dyer Thomas

Funeral services celebrating the life of Frances Dyer Thomas were held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier. The family received friends Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment will took place at Hill Crest Memorial Park following the service. Rex Cornwell, minister of the Bossier Church of Christ, officited with Kelly Spencer assisting.



Frances was born on July 23, 1930 in Honey Grove, Texas to Elmer and Freda Dykes Dyer. She passed away in Bossier City, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family on May 14, 2021.



Frances graduated from East Texas State College in Commerce, Texas and began her teaching career in a two-room schoolhouse in the China Grove Community in East Texas where she taught grades one through five in one classroom. She then moved to Daingerfield, Texas where she met Billy “B.J.” Thomas, and they were married for 62 years before his passing in 2013.



Frances began teaching in the Bossier Parish School System in 1970 and taught for 26 years while earning a master’s degree plus 30 in education from Louisiana Tech University. She was a faithful member of the Bossier Church of Christ for the past 51 years where B.J. was minster for 26 years. Frances was a devoted wife, mother, and mawmaw.



Frances is preceded in death by her husband, B.J. Thomas; son, Gary Thomas; grandson, Sean Pool; her parents; son-in-law, Larry Fortner; sister, Mary Jean Calvert; and brothers, Billy Dyer and Edgar Dyer.



She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Greenhouse and husband, Jack, Sherri Pool and husband, Mike, and Jean Thorne and husband, Randy; daughter-in-law, Dottie Thomas; grandchildren, Kyle Thomas and wife, Tarah, Lauren Prothro and husband, Patrick, and Chase Fortner and friend, Courtney Allen; great-grandchildren, Hudson and ChaseAnn Prothro and Braxton, Channing, and Remi Thomas; brother, Gerald Dyer and wife, Kathy; sister, Wanda Marlin and husband, Tim; brother-in-law, David Calvert; sister-in-law, Carol Dyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Honoring Frances as pallbearers were Chase Fortner, Hudson Prothro, Patrick Prothro, Matthew “Gus” Holcomb, Cody Carter, Roger Elkins, Gene Strogen, Bobby Strogen and David Thrash. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Lyle Dyer, Lenzy Dyer, Daryl Dyer, Robert Dyer, and Riley Dyer.

