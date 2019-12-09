Francis Carol McCurdy Byrne

Bossier City, LA – Francis “Carol” McCurdy Byrne, 72, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning on December 1, 2019. Her final days were spent with her two daughters by her side. Visitation was held at Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery Chapel on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Inurnment immediately followed visitation for those who wished to attend. Rev. Karl S. Klaus of First United Methodist Church in Bossier City, LA officiated.

Carol was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on September 7, 1947. She was the only daughter to John H. McCurdy and Mary Belle Dickson McCurdy, both of Coushatta, LA. Carol graduated from Coushatta High School and later attended Northwestern University in Natchitoches where she served as the secretary to the Dean of Men’s Housing during her time there.

Carol married her high school sweetheart, Bobby Wayne Byrne, on December 18, 1968. They remained inseparable until Bobby’s untimely death last year. There wasn’t a day that went by that she didn’t mention how much she loved and missed him.

Carol was a homemaker and the most amazing mother to her two daugh-ters, Dr. Kayla Byrne and Emily Byrne. She was also a mother to countless others who needed a hug or the occasional maternal advice. She eventually became the office manager for her eldest daughter, Kayla, and wouldn’t accept a penny for her services. She was loved and well respected by her coworkers and patients alike.

Carol was a wonderful cook, a great piano player and a championship basketball player. She loved to shop and plan parties and was often known as the ultimate hostess. Her greatest attributes were her endless generosity and a smile that could light up a room.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, John H. McCurdy and Mary Belle McCurdy of Coushatta, LA; her husband, Bobby Wayne Byrne of Bossier City, LA; and her youngest brother, Wayne McCurdy of Norman, OK.

Carol is survived by her two daughters, Dr. Kayla Byrne and Emily Byrne both of Bossier City, LA; her brother, Henry McCurdy of Houston, TX; her work family (Anna, Laura and Robin), as well as an abundance of dear friends and neighbors.

Carol was a hug fan of random acts of kindness and she never met a stranger. She derived great joy in giving. Her daughters ask that in lieu of flowers one can honor Carol by performing your own random act of kindness. Pay it forward and bless a perfect stranger expecting nothing in return. Some of Carol’s favorite causes include The First United Methodist Church of Bossier City and The Honduras Medical and Dental Mission of Laurel, MS.

Carol’s daughters wish to extend the most heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Meghan Harris for her exceptional care over the past two years. In addition, many thanks are extended to Carol’s therapists at Louisiana Homecare; her nurse, Michelle Lane, with Christus Hospice; and a special thanks to her daily caregiver, Patsy Grant. Mom loved each and every one of you and genuinely looked forward to your visits.

Carol was one of a kind and will be missed immensely.