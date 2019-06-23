Francis Valery Jeter

Bossier City, LA – Francis Valery Jeter passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Francis was born on July 25, 1935 to the late Edward Ellis and Lily May Eaves Jeter.

A native of Forest Hill, Louisiana, Francis was a graduate of Forest Hill High School. Francis joined the United States Air Force in 1955, receiving an honorable discharge in December of 1962. Francis was issued the Good Conduct Medal as well as the Air Force Longevity Service Award during his service.

Francis retired from Jack Cooper Auto Transports after twenty-seven years of dedicated service. Francis was a member of Teamsters, Local Number 568 as well as the Masonic Lodge Local #146 in Coushatta, Louisiana.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Ellis and Lily May Eaves Jeter; spouse, Johnye Sue Jeter; daughter, Cynthia Ann Jeter; sister, Charline Jeter-Fairchild and brothers, Tommy and Eddie Jeter.

He is survived by sons, Robert E. Jeter of Lake Charles, LA and Gary L. Jeter and wife Sheri of Frierson, LA; daughter, Sharon Jeter-Youngblood of Texarkana, TX; brother, Willard Marion Jeter of Groves, TX and seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, located at 2201 Airline Drive in Bossier City, LA. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m. with graveside services to follow at noon at Haughton Cemetery, located on Highway 157 in Haughton, LA.